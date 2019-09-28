- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Four Arrested in String of Crawford County Break-Ins

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 28, 2019
439 Views
0

Four people were taken into custody in relation to several break-ins in Crawford County.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested  William and Amanda Wellington of Paw Paw and Justin and Maranda Wellington of Gobles.

According to the sheriff’s office, those break-ins all happened in the Grayling area.

And a large amount of stolen property was reportedly recovered on a remote property in the county.

That lead to an additional search warrant being executed downstate, where more stolen property was recovered.

This investigation is ongoing.

Post Views: 439



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Searching for Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant
Remington Hernandez September 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Four Arrested in String of Crawford County Break-Ins
Share No Comment