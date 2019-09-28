Four Arrested in String of Crawford County Break-Ins
Posted On September 28, 2019
Four people were taken into custody in relation to several break-ins in Crawford County.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested William and Amanda Wellington of Paw Paw and Justin and Maranda Wellington of Gobles.
According to the sheriff’s office, those break-ins all happened in the Grayling area.
And a large amount of stolen property was reportedly recovered on a remote property in the county.
That lead to an additional search warrant being executed downstate, where more stolen property was recovered.
This investigation is ongoing.