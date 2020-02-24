Four Arrested for Meth and Heroin in Traverse City

After months of investigating detectives arrested four people in Traverse City for Meth, Crystal Meth and Heroin.

Police say the investigation sparked from a tip of a man downstate bringing large amounts of drugs to Traverse City to sell out of a drug house.

Detectives went to the drug house undercover and bought drugs, which led to the arrest of these four, Nicole Hughes, William Moore, Jevon Jackson, and Chaddrick Marks.

Police arrested Hughes, and Moore during a traffic stop and both now face a slew of charges for Crystal Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Jackson was arrested after police searched the drug house, he now faces multiple charges including Delivery of Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Chaddrick Marks, on the other hand, was arrested during a second traffic stop and is charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.

All suspects were arraigned in the 86th District Court on February 21st.