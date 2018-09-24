Four Arrested After Found with 34 Grams of Suspected Crystal Meth in Lake City

Four people are in custody after being found with over 34 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine in a Lake City home.

On Friday morning, Deputies received a call regarding a person who was violating their probation by consuming alcohol.

Once they arrived on scene, multiple people were found in a residence, where 1.9 grams of the suspected meth was found.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s department joined in an investigation that led to the seizure of over 34 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Detectives found a digital scale in the purse of 23-year-old Crystal Hoppe from East Jordan.

Hoppe was arrested for possession with intent to deliver crystal meth and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Three additional persons were arrested for probation violations, including the person from the original call and the renter of the home.