Fountain Man Dead After Crash in Mason County

A man is dead following a crash in Mason County.

At around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Free Soil Rd., west of Reek Rd.

Deputies say car was going north on Free Soil Rd. when it lost control at high speed, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Joey Vanderpool of Fountain, was seat belted and trapped in the vehicle.

He ultimately died as a result.

The crash remains under investigation, pending toxicology reports.