Former Teacher Faces Up to 75 Years in Prison For Child Porn

A former teacher is now facing 75 years in prison for child porn.

This man Patrick Pastula, of Hillsdale has been arrested for the distribution of child porn.

Authorities say Pastula came up during an investigation of people sharing child porn using quote “peer to peer networks”.

Authorities found multiple internet-capable devices and other evidence.

He is now charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting, and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.