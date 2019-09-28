Former Sault Priest Added to List of Clergymen Accused of Abuse

A former priest in Sault Ste. Marie has been added to a list of clergymen with credible abuse accusations against them.

That’s according to the Diocese of Marquette, which covers the Soo.

Terrence M. Healy was ordained as a priest for the diocese of Marquette in 1968, serving until he received a leave of absence in 1978.

From there, he joined the Diocese of Lansing.

Healy was later removed from ministry by the Diocese of Lansing in 1987 and dismissed in 1992.

No instances of Healy’s alleged sexual abuse during his tenure in the U.P. were known until 1996, four years after Healy’s dismissal.

The incidents reported included at least one at St. Joseph’s Church in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Diocese of Marquette says it always encourages victims to report incidents to local authorities.