Former Otsego Co. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes Against a Student

A former Otsego County Teacher admitted to sex crimes against a student.

David Beckner pled guilty to three counts of third-degree sex crimes.

The crime or crimes allegedly happened over a decade ago.

As a part of Beckner’s plea deal, five other charges were dropped.

Authorities say it happened in 2006 when the victim was about 16 or 17 years old.

The investigation started in 2013, but the former Otsego County prosecutor did not file charges.