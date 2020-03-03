- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Former Otsego Co. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes Against a Student

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 3, 2020
416 Views
0

A former Otsego County Teacher admitted to sex crimes against a student.

David Beckner pled guilty to three counts of third-degree sex crimes.

The crime or crimes allegedly happened over a decade ago.

As a part of Beckner’s plea deal, five other charges were dropped.

Authorities say it happened in 2006 when the victim was about 16 or 17 years old.

The investigation started in 2013, but the former Otsego County prosecutor did not file charges.

Post Views: 416



Trending Now
Big Rapids Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Osceola Co. Crash
Remington Hernandez February 28, 2020
Three Sentenced and Two Charged in Murder of Houghton Lake Man
Sierra Searcy February 26, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Former Otsego Co. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes Against a Student
Share No Comment