Former MSU President Back In Court

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon returned to court on Monday.

Simon is accused of lying to police in May 2018 about her knowledge of allegations against longtime MSU employee and former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced last year to at least 100 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse against girls and women.

Prosecutors say Simon cared more about upholding the university’s name than the crimes against students.

She faces multiple criminal charges, including two felonies.

