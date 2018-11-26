- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Former MSU President Arraigned on Charges in Nassar Investigation

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 26, 2018
37 Views
0

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon was arraigned on charges in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Nassar is serving a life sentence in federal prison after hundreds of his patients said he molested them under the guise of medical treatment.

Simon is accused of lying about what she knew when a medical student accused Nassar of assault in 2014.

Simon resigned as MSU president in January.

The 71-year-old faces four charges and the judge set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

She’s not allowed to leave the state and has to surrender her passport.

Her attorney said she plans to plead not guilty.

Post Views: 37



Trending Now
Deputies: Cadillac Man Killed in Crash After Running Stop Sign
Remington Hernandez November 20, 2018
Driver Arrested for Going 115 MPH on US-131 in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez November 20, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Former MSU President Arraigned on Charges in Nassar Investigation
Share No Comment