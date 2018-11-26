Former MSU President Arraigned on Charges in Nassar Investigation
Posted On November 26, 2018
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon was arraigned on charges in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
Nassar is serving a life sentence in federal prison after hundreds of his patients said he molested them under the guise of medical treatment.
Simon is accused of lying about what she knew when a medical student accused Nassar of assault in 2014.
Simon resigned as MSU president in January.
The 71-year-old faces four charges and the judge set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
She’s not allowed to leave the state and has to surrender her passport.
Her attorney said she plans to plead not guilty.