- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Former MSU Gymnast Coach Turns Herself In

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 30, 2018
88 Views
0

A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach turned herself into Lansing police on felony charges.

Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday for allegedly lying to police about sexual abuse accusations against doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is serving decades behind bars for abusing athletes while he worked for Michigan State and USA gymnastics.

Some survivors say they told Klages about the abuse and she discouraged them from informing anyone else about what Nassar had done.

Klages was suspended after defending Nassar during a MSU gymnastics team meeting.

She ultimately retired in 2017.

USA gymnastics also suspended her.

If convicted on the charges of lying to police, Klages could spend four years in prison.

She has a preliminary hearing September 14th.

Post Views: 88



Trending Now
Video Released of Trooper-Involved Shooting in Missaukee County
Remington Hernandez August 24, 2018
Man Arrested for Soliciting 15 Year-Old Girl in Traverse City
Jessica Mojonnier August 23, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Former MSU Gymnast Coach Turns Herself In
Share No Comment