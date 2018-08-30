Former MSU Gymnast Coach Turns Herself In

A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach turned herself into Lansing police on felony charges.

Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday for allegedly lying to police about sexual abuse accusations against doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is serving decades behind bars for abusing athletes while he worked for Michigan State and USA gymnastics.

Some survivors say they told Klages about the abuse and she discouraged them from informing anyone else about what Nassar had done.

Klages was suspended after defending Nassar during a MSU gymnastics team meeting.

She ultimately retired in 2017.

USA gymnastics also suspended her.

If convicted on the charges of lying to police, Klages could spend four years in prison.

She has a preliminary hearing September 14th.