Former Mason Co. Corrections Officer Faces Felony for Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate

A Mason County Corrections Deputy may spend ten years in prison.

Investigators say, Brad Jany had an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate.

The female inmate claims she had been intimate with Jany during October of last year.

Police say the incident did not take place while he was on duty and that the sexual relationship sparked when he met the inmate while she was still incarcerated.

The relationship started after she was released.

After further investigation Jany was fired from his job, he was a member of the sheriffs office for two years.

He now faces a ten-year felony and is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree.

He turned himself in earlier this week.