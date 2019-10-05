Former Kingsley Middle School Principal Pleads Guilty

The former Kingsley Middle School principal accused of multiple sex crimes has made a plea.

54-year-old Karl Hartman worked as the middle school principal in Kingsley until his resignation in January.

Court documents say Hartman engaged in sexual acts with four boys, all under the age of 14 and as young as 8 years old.

The events allegedly happened both at Hartman’s home and on school grounds, spanning multiple years.

He was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, accosting a minor, and providing alcohol to minors.

And on Friday, Hartman pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

As part of that plea, his other charges were dismissed.

He could face at least five years in prison for each charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1st.