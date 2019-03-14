Former Kingsley Middle School Principal Faces Additional Charge

The former Kingsley middle school principal accused of multiple sex crimes is facing another charge.

54 year-old Karl Hartman was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, accosting a minor, and providing alcohol to minors.

Hartman worked as the Middle School Principle in Kingsley until his resignation in January.

At the time, court documents said Hartman engaged in sexual acts with three boys, all under the age of 14 and as young as 8 years-old.

The events allegedly happened both at Hartman’s home and on school grounds, spanning multiple years.

But now, a fourth boy has come forward, detailing another alleged sexual assault by Hartman.

That lead prosecutors to issue an additional criminal sexual conduct charge.

If convicted, Hartman could face life in prison.