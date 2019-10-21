Former Judge Joins Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office

A former judge is back in court, this time on the other side of the bench, working for the prosecutor’s office.

The Charlevoix County Prosecutor says Peter O’Connell has joined his team.

O’Connell recently retired from the Michigan Court of Appeals where he served as a judge for 25 years.

Before that, O’Connell was a district judge for 15 years and the chief assistant prosecutor in Isabella County.

He now lives full-time in Boyne City, and will primarily handle the office’s district court docket.

O’Connell joked that the county prosecutor “should be congratulated for giving a senior citizen a second chance.”