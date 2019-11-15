Former Grand Traverse Co. School Principal Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

In the case of a former northern Michigan principal, convicted of sex crimes against young boys, Karl Hartman, formerly the principal of Kingsley Middle School, faces three to five years in prison.

Hartman learned his sentence earlier this week in Grand Traverse County Court.

He carries more than $2,000 in fines for three counts of assault with the intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hartman resigned in January when all of this came out.

The crimes allegedly committed over a period of years, both inside his home and on school grounds.

Other charges were filed against him, because more alleged victims of the assault came forward, but the charges were dismissed because he pleaded guilty.