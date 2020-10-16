- Advertisement -
Former Grand Traverse Co. Jail Admin. Accused of Having Sex with Inmates Rejects Plea Deal

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 16, 2020
A former Grand Traverse County jail administrator rejected a plea deal from the Michigan Attorney General’s office. 

Todd Ritter is charged with sex crimes, larceny and embezzlement. 

Specific details on the plea deal offered has yet to be released. 

The AG’s team says Ritter had sexual relationships with former inmates and used county money and time to buy them gifts. 

Ritter is also accused of stealing government property. 

His legal team says the are continuing negotiations with the AG’s office and waived his preliminary exam. 

