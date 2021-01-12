- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Former Governor Faces Charges in New Flint Water Investigation

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 12, 2021
203 Views
0

Flint may finally be seeing justice now that former Governor Rick Snyder is being charged.

The charges come during a new investigation into the flint water scandal. The lead-contaminated water devastated the majority black community and inflicted legionnaires disease on them in 2014 and 2015.

As of now the actual charges are unknown, but Snyder is not the only one in hot water.

DHHS director Nick Lyon is also under the knife. After the outbreak was announced, it was revealed that Lyon knew for months that there was something wrong in flint. Lyon actually stood trial for involuntary manslaughter in 2018. However, due to a new prosecutor, his charges have been changed to an unknown charge.

This story is still developing and updates will be provided as we find them.

Post Views: 203



Trending Now
Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021
UPDATE: Cadillac Man Arrested for Carrying a Gun, Ammo During U.S. Capitol Riot
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Former Governor Faces Charges in New Flint Water Investigation
Share No Comment