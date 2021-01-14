Former Gov. Snyder Charged with Willful Neglect of Duty in Flint Water Crisis Scandal

Ex-governor Rick Scnyder faces two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his part in the Flint water crisis.

Court records show the offense date as being April 25, 2014, the month Flint switched from Detroit’s water supply to the Flint River water.

Willful neglect of duty carries a one-year sentence and a $1,000 fine.

To give a recap, back in 2014 Flint was under the guidance of emergency managers appointed by Snyder.

Snyder appointed emergency financial managers to run the Flint city government before and during the crisis which resulted in the switch in the water source.

Charges were filed in 2016 but were later dropped in 2019 sparking a new investigation.