Former Gov. Rick Snyder Appeared In Virtual Court Tuesday

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 19, 2021
Former governor Rick Snyder appeared in virtual court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday morning.

This comes after his two misdemeanor charges last week for his role in the flint water crisis.

Snyder faces 2 counts of willful neglect of duty. On Tuesday, Snyder’s lawyer argued that the charges should be dropped due to them being issued in the wrong venues, as he was Lansing based at the time and should be held in Ingham county, not Genesee county.

The judge dismissed the hearing to allow both sides to negotiate off the record.

No decision to drop the charges was made.

