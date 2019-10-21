Former Gaylord Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Students

A former teacher in Otsego County was taken into custody after two former students accused him of sexual assault.

State police report they were contacted in December of last year by two former students of Grace Baptist School in Gaylord.

According to police, two alleged they were sexually assaulted by one of their teachers, now identified as 42-year-old Aaron willand.

Willand worked for the school from august of 2001 until June of 2003 before moving out of state.

The assaults are said to have taken place in 2002 and 2003 when the victims were 12 and 14.

A warrant was issued for willand, who had since moved to Arlington, Washington.

He returned to Michigan, turned himself in, and is now charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct.