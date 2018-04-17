Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away at age 92.

In her final days, Bush was reportedly feisty and in quote “Great spirits.”

She suffered from heart failure and COPD.

It was announced earlier this week that, after multiple hospitalizations in the past year, she would no longer seek medical treatments except to relieve her symptoms.

Barbara and George G.W. Bush were married for 73 years.

In a statement, former president George W. Bush said his mother was a, quote, “Fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions.”