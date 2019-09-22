- Advertisement -
Former Elk Rapids Principal, Suspended Kalkaska Superintendent Going to Trial

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 22, 2019
A former Elk Rapids Middle School principal and suspended Kalkaska superintendent charged in a false allegations case will be heading to trial.

Terrence Starr turned himself in to authorities this Spring after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

In January of last year, MSP detectives began investigating several letters that were sent to Elk Rapids school administrators.

The letter accused a school employee of criminal activity.

The correspondence led to the filing of a report of actual or suspected child abuse within the Department of Health and Human Services.

However, that investigation revealed that the allegations were unfounded and led back to start.

Starr was charged with false report of a felony, intentional false report of child abuse, and criminal slander.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges Wednesday and will now go to trial.

