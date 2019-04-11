Former Elk Rapids Middle School Principal Charged for Making False Report

A former Elk Rapids middle school principal is charged in a false allegations case.

Thursday morning, Terrence Starr turned himself in to authorities after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

In January of last year, MSP detectives began investigating several letters which were sent to Elk Rapids school administrators.

The letter accusing a school employee of criminal activity. The letters led to the filing of a report of actual or suspected child abuse within the Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Investigation revealed that the allegations were unfounded and led back to Starr.

Starr is charged with false report of a felony, intentional false report of child abuse, and criminal slander.