Former CMU Student Government President Sentenced

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 3, 2019
Victims of former Central Michigan University student government president had their day in court Friday.

Rachel Wilson and Landrea Blackmore read their victim statements in an Isabella County Court as the defendant Ian Elliott pleaded no contest to sex crime charges.

That means he accepts the punishment but does not admit guilt.

Elliott, who was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration. He was sentenced Friday and will spend up to 15 years behind bars.

Elliott was CMU’s student government president and a member of Phi Kappa Tau when he assaulted Wilson and Blackmore.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office led the prosecution of Elliott, thanked Wilson and Blackmore for their courage.

