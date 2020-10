A former Boyne Falls Clerk faces a felony for embezzling from the village.

Police say this woman Debra Taylor stole around $3,000.

Court documents say Taylor failed to deposit money she collected for village water payments from 2014 to 2019.

Taylor allegedly stole money 11 times during the 5 year time period.

Taylor now faces 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.