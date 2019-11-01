Former Alpena Hotel Employee Faces Embezzlement Charge

A long time Alpena hotel employee is in big trouble for allegedly embezzling around $20,000.

It was in the Summer of this year that hotel management noticed the missing money.

It took a State Police fugitive team to bring in Jordan Dean Nitchman of Alpena.

Who police say left town when the investigation began.

And who now faces one felony count for embezzlement, carrying a five year sentence

Nitchman’s, now in the Alpena County Jail.

His bond is set at $200,000.