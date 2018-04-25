Former 911 Employee Sentenced on Embezzling Charges

A former 911 dispatcher was sentenced on embezzling charges.

On February 27th, 46-year-old Michelle Katt pled guilty to attempted embezzlement of more than $1000, but less than $20,000.

She was an employee of the Charlevoix-Cheboygan-Emmet 911 dispatch and also served as the treasurer for the National Emergency Numbers Association.

The association is a non-profit that works with those who work at dispatch centers.

Katt was accused of withdrawing funds from the organization.

She was sentenced to three months in jail, 24 months of probation, and 300 hours of community service.