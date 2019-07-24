Forest Service Partners Conduct Large-Scale Manistee River Clean Up

Over the weekend more than 4-dozen anglers, paddlers, and boaters volunteered to help cleanup the Manistee River.

The group of volunteers came together at the High Bridge Boat Launch near Brethren for the 5th Annual Big Manistee River Cleanup.

The group helped to maintain the “wild and scenic” section of the river which is actually protected by Congress for its outstanding fishing and remarkable scenery.

All of these qualities which can easily be diminished by illegal dumping and litter.

Volunteers on Saturday collected more than 200 pounds of trash from the riverbanks and bottom.

The haul included food and beverage containers, fishing gear, and a metal ladder.