Ford Workers Vote to Ratify New Labor Deal

Hourly workers at ford have given the green light to a new labor contract.

The deal initial was reached two weeks ago.

And the United Auto Workers union said in a statement that 56.3% of workers voted in favor of ratification.

It gives veteran workers a 6% raise and a $9,000 signing bonus.

Those same workers lost thousands in wages after striking for nearly six weeks.

The deal also allows newer workers to more quickly up the pay scale.

In addition, some temporary workers will be able to be hired on as permanent employees.

Also part of the deal, Ford promises 6 billion dollars in u.S. Factory investments.

However, the deal does allow Ford to close an engine factory near Detroit.

Overall, the union estimates that the average worker will get $30,000 in additional wages and benefits.