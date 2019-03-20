Ford to Build Electric Vehicles in Michigan

Ford announces a major investment in electric and self-driving vehicles.

The U.S. automaker says it will start building such cars in Michigan.

Specifically, ford will invest about 850 million dollars at its plant in Flat Rock to produce electric cars.

Another 50 million will be used for self-driving technology.

The Flat Rock plant will continue producing the Ford mustang and lincoln continental.

Currently, Ford does not make a pure electric vehicle, but it is expected to start assembling an electric SUV at a Mexican plant next year.