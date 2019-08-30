- Advertisement -
Home » Click On National & World

Ford Recalls 550,000 Pickups, SUVs Over Restraint Concerns

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 30, 2019
97 Views
0

Ford is issuing a recall for over 550,000 pickups and SUVs.

The company says the recall is due to a possible lack of seat restraints in the event of a crash

The recall includes certain 2018 to 2020 F-150s, 2019 to 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickups, 2018 to 2019 Explorers, and 2019 to 2020 Expeditions

The affected vehicles have a manual driver and/or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism.

Certain 2020 Explorers and 2020 Lincoln Aviators with rear outboard seats are also included.

Ford urges owners of these vehicles to take them to dealers, who will inspect the seats.

The company says most vehicles are expected to pass the inspection and not require repair.

Post Views: 97



Trending Now
Clare County Couple Killed in Murder-Suicide Identified
Remington Hernandez August 26, 2019
Controversial MI Courthouse Paintings, Challenged by County, Will Remain in Place
Staff Writer August 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Ford Recalls 550,000 Pickups, SUVs Over Restraint Concerns
Share No Comment