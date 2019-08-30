Ford Recalls 550,000 Pickups, SUVs Over Restraint Concerns

Ford is issuing a recall for over 550,000 pickups and SUVs.

The company says the recall is due to a possible lack of seat restraints in the event of a crash

The recall includes certain 2018 to 2020 F-150s, 2019 to 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickups, 2018 to 2019 Explorers, and 2019 to 2020 Expeditions

The affected vehicles have a manual driver and/or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism.

Certain 2020 Explorers and 2020 Lincoln Aviators with rear outboard seats are also included.

Ford urges owners of these vehicles to take them to dealers, who will inspect the seats.

The company says most vehicles are expected to pass the inspection and not require repair.