Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150 Pick-Up Trucks

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 6, 2018
An important recall of the best selling vehicle in the U.S.

Ford is is recalling about two-million F-150 pickup trucks due to a seat belt issue.

The seat belt pretensioner can generate sparks that could start a fire.

Ford said it’s aware of 17 cases where that happened in the united states, and another six in Canada – but no one was hurt.

The vehicles included in this recall are model years 2015 to 2018 Ford F-150 regular cab and supercrew cab vehicles.

Owners can take the vehicles to a dealer for a repair.

 

