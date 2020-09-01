Ford, GM Finish Ventilator Production to Help Treat Coronavirus Patients

Two of the big three, Ford and General Motors, has finished producing ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues around the globe.

GM confirmed it finished work on 30,000 medical breathing machines.

The breathing machines cost GM around $489.4 million.

Ford says it finished the production of 50,000 ventilators in a suburban Detroit factory and will now go back to producing auto parts.

The ventilators cost For about $336 million.

The operation will now be handed over to Ventec Life Systems, which will continue to make ventilators at the facility and another facility in Bothell, Washington.