Ford, GM Finish Ventilator Production to Help Treat Coronavirus Patients
Posted On September 1, 2020
Two of the big three, Ford and General Motors, has finished producing ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues around the globe.
GM confirmed it finished work on 30,000 medical breathing machines.
The breathing machines cost GM around $489.4 million.
Ford says it finished the production of 50,000 ventilators in a suburban Detroit factory and will now go back to producing auto parts.
The ventilators cost For about $336 million.
The operation will now be handed over to Ventec Life Systems, which will continue to make ventilators at the facility and another facility in Bothell, Washington.