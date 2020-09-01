- Advertisement -
Ford, GM Finish Ventilator Production to Help Treat Coronavirus Patients

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 1, 2020
Two of the big three, Ford and General Motors, has finished producing ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues around the globe. 

GM confirmed it finished work on 30,000 medical breathing machines. 

The breathing machines cost GM around $489.4 million.

Ford says it finished the production of 50,000 ventilators in a suburban Detroit factory and will now go back to producing auto parts. 

The ventilators cost For about $336 million. 

The operation will now be handed over to Ventec Life Systems, which will continue to make ventilators at the facility and another facility in Bothell, Washington.

