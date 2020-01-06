Foot Tracks Leads to the Arrest of Three Teens Accused of Starting Fire in Cheboygan

Three teens are in big trouble for allegedly starting a fire at a Cheyboygan Auto Recycling Plant.

Authorities say shoe tracks helped to lead them to two 17-year-olds James Charboneau and Evelyn Bergstrom and a 16-year-old girl–who they believe are responsible for setting a fire that happened at Kling’s Auto Recycling back in November.

Investigators say multiple cars were broken into and several vehicles were set on fire as well.

Charboneau is charged with arson and destroying property at the recycling shop.

Bergstrom is charged with malicious destruction of property.

The 16-year-old girl is charged as a juvenile.