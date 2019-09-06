Fmr. UP Bus Aide Takes Plea Deal in Child Abuse Case

A former bus aide took a plea deal in connection to a child abuse case stemming from her work in the Upper Peninsula.

Catherine Ryan pleaded no contest in Sault Ste. Marie District Court to fourth degree child abuse.

The no-contest plea means, while Ryan does not admit guilt, she does accept the punishment.

As part of the deal, there’s also an assault and battery charge which will now be dropped.

Ryan’s sentencing date has not yet been set.