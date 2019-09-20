- Advertisement -
Fmr. Presque Isle Co. Official Charged in Embezzlement Case

September 20, 2019
A former Presque Isle County public guardian — charged with doing the opposite and taking money from people under their care.

At the end of what the prosecutor’s office calls a “lengthy and thorough” investigation, Shilo Brooke Furgeson was arrested on multiple counts of embezzlement.

In one case, investigators say Furgeson took money from the estate of a person for whom she served as a personal representative who had died.

The other alleged victims used them as a conservator.

Furgeson, now charged with embezzlement between $50 and $100-thousand — a 15 year felony.

That’s in addition to several lesser counts, including embezzlement between $20 and $50-thousand and one thousand and $20-thousand.

