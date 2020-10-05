Flushing Man Arrested for Assault With Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and Other Charges

Michigan State Police says a trooper was dispatched to a report of a person kicking in a door at a Bloomfield Township home on Thursday, July 30.

The victim says her ex-husband kicked in her door and assaulted her.

He left when her daughter came to her aid and managed to stop the assault.

The suspect, 30-year-old Travis William-Scott McGinnis of Flushing, was interviewed in August and an arrest warrant was issued.

McGinnis was arrested on Friday, October 2, 2020 by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office on the MSP charges and additional charges from their office.

McGinnis was arraigned on the following Monday one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, Malicious Destruction of Building less than $200, Home Invasion First Degree, and Domestic Violence.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

His next scheduled court appearance is on October 19.