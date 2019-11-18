- Advertisement -
Flu Season Starts Early

Samana Sheikh Posted On November 18, 2019
This year’s flu season is getting an early start.

That’s according to experts at the centers for disease control and prevention.

They say 30-states are already recording flu activity…

For this time of the year, that’s the highest number they’ve seen in decades.

In fact, in California, Louisiana and Maryland cases of flu are already widespread.

Seven other states are seeing regional cases of the virus.

Health officials say it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot now.

And so far, the vaccine appears to be a good match to fight the active strains making people sick.

