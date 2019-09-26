- Advertisement -
Home » Health National & World

Flu Season is Coming

Staff Writer Posted On September 26, 2019
58 Views
0

Flu season is coming.

Influenza activity typically starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

That’s when we start seeing more and more people sneezing, coughing, and becoming bedridden as they battle the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about eight percent of Americans get the flu each year.

Thousands die from it and other related illnesses.

The best protection is to get your flu shot and to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Post Views: 58



Trending Now
Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant
Remington Hernandez September 22, 2019
Father Killed, Son Injured in Roscommon Co. Roll-Over
Staff Writer September 20, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Flu Season is Coming
Share No Comment