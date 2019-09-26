Flu season is coming.

Influenza activity typically starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

That’s when we start seeing more and more people sneezing, coughing, and becoming bedridden as they battle the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about eight percent of Americans get the flu each year.

Thousands die from it and other related illnesses.

The best protection is to get your flu shot and to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.