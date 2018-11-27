Florida Woman Arrested For Scamming Grand Traverse County Business

A Florida woman was arrested after reportedly scamming a Grand Traverse County business.

80 year-old Sylvia Williams of Lake City, Florida was taken into custody Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams aided a man who texted a Grand Traverse County business asking for cleaning services.

He then sent the couple a $4,900 check, telling them to keep $600, and to send $4,300 to an address in Florida.

The money was sent, but the man’s check was found to be fraudulent.

After learning of the incident, deputies contacted the Columbia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.

The department says they dealt with similar issues involving Williams, who claimed she met the Nigerian man on a dating website.

She was charged with fraud and conspiracy.

Local reports say the sheriff’s office was able to retrieve just over $4,000 of the business’ money.