Florida Man Arrested For Assaulting a Woman at Boyne Highlands Resort

A man was arrested on multiple charges after an alleged assault in Emmet County.

Last Wednesday, at around 12:30 a.m., Emmet County deputies responded to Boyne Highlands Resort for a sexual assault.

Deputies say an investigation found that the criminal sexual assault took place at the Bartley House, which is on the resort property.

Boyne Highlands security personnel were made aware of the assault and they reported it to police.

Now, 24 year-old Caesar Bonds-Carrera of Orlando, Florida is facing five charges.

That includes criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and second degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit sexual penetration, and two counts of assault.

He’s being held on a $2,000,000 bond.