Flint Water Supply Below Federal Action Stage

After nearly two years of of work, the City of Flint’s water supply is below federal action stage.

This is third consecutive 6-month monitoring period where the samples collected were below the action level for lead and copper.

The latest testing found that 90% of the Tier 1 samples were at or below 6 parts per billion, or less than half of the federal action level, which is 15ppb.

A Tier I site is considered at higher risk per federal guidelines. This includes homes that have a lead service line or meet other criteria.

At the end of 2016 the levels were at 12ppb, the first half of 2017 found them at 7ppb, and at the end of 2017 the levels were below 6ppb.

Crews are continuing to replace service lines throughout the city, which have been found to be important to the long-term integrity of the Flint water system.