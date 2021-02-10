A Flint Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Insurance Fraud

A former insurance agent in Flint is in big trouble after pleading guilty to multiple felony counts of insurance fraud.

25-year-old Dillen Leonard pleaded guilty to four counts of Insurance Fraud, a four year felony, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, which is a seven year felony.

Leonard sold customers fake certificates of insurance and knew that his clients were presenting them to the Secretary of State.

During July of 2016, he sold at least 29 certificates.

Leonard is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on March 19th.