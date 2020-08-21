Flint Man Arrested For Possession of Hydrocodone in Roscommon County

On Sunday, August 2, a Michigan State Police Trooper pulled a vehicle over on southbound I-75 near MM 236 in Higgins Township for speeding.

The trooper says the driver, 28-year-old Timothy Scott McGarvey of Flint, was acting suspicious during the questioning.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found Hydrocodone pills in the center console.

McGarvey was arraigned on August 20th on one count Possession of Analogues.

He’s expected back in court on September 2nd.