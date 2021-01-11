- Advertisement -
Flint Man Arrested for Gun Possession, Selling Drugs in Charlevoix County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 11, 2021
A Flint man may spend up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine. 

Christopher Devasio Adams was sentenced to two and a half to 20 years behind bars for conspiring to deliver cocaine and being a felon in possession of a gun. 

Police tell us Adams and another man drove to Boyne Falls from Flint with 4 ounces of coke to give to a buyer. 

The buyer turned out to be a confidential informant. 

After the sale, police stopped the suspect and that’s when they found a handgun. 

Police tell us this is not Adam’s first time behind bars. 

The suspect has previously served time for assaultive, weapons, and home invasion charges.

