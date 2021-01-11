Flint Man Arrested for Gun Possession, Selling Drugs in Charlevoix County
A Flint man may spend up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine.
Christopher Devasio Adams was sentenced to two and a half to 20 years behind bars for conspiring to deliver cocaine and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Police tell us Adams and another man drove to Boyne Falls from Flint with 4 ounces of coke to give to a buyer.
The buyer turned out to be a confidential informant.
After the sale, police stopped the suspect and that’s when they found a handgun.
Police tell us this is not Adam’s first time behind bars.
The suspect has previously served time for assaultive, weapons, and home invasion charges.