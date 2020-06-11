Flash Floods Send Sewage in Boardman River in Traverse City

Flash floods last night in Traverse City caused sewage to go into Boardman River.

Officials say the sewage came from a sewer near North Union Street and Front Street in Traverse City.

Grand Traverse County Health Department has now issued a no body contact advisory with surface waters in the following areas:

? The Boardman River from the pedestrian bridge near the Michigan Department of Natural

Resources weir downstream to the mouth at West Grand Traverse Bay.

Private beachfront property east of the Boardman River to Bryant Park.

The following public beaches along West Grand Traverse Bay:

o Clinch Park Beach

o Sunset Park Beach

o Bryant Park Beach

o Traverse City Senior Center Beach

Officials say, this advisory is in place until further notice and once water testing is done and shows the waters meet Ep-coli standards the advisory will be lifted.