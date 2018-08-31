Five Northern Michigan Beaches Cleared After Elevated Levels of E. Coli

Yesterday, five beaches in Northern Michigan had tested positive for elevated levels of E. Coli.

Now, the beaches have been retested and are cleared for full body contact.

The beaches included, Senior Center, Sunset Park, and West End Beaches in Traverse City; Beula Beach in Benzie County; and Northport Marina Beach in Leelanau County.

The beaches had either a level 2 or level 3 advisory, which meant it was recommended that beachgoers not have contact with the waters.

Environmental Health Director, Daniel Thorell says beaches have a history of elevated E. Coli levels after heavy rain events.

All five advisories are cleared so you can go out and enjoy these beaches during the labor day weekend.