Five Beaches in Northern Michigan Tests Positive for E. Coli

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 30, 2018
Five beaches in Northern Michigan have tested positive for elevated levels of E. Coli.

Senior Center, Sunset Park, and West End Beaches in Traverse City
have E. Coli levels above 300, but below 1000.

Beulah Beach in Benzie County has been tested for elevated levels as well.

Therefore, these beaches will have a Level 2 Advisory which calls for no contact above the waist.

And Northport Marina Beach in Leelanau County has a Level 3 Advisory which means no contact is advised.

Environmental Health Director, Daniel Thorell says beaches have a history of elevated E. Coli levels after heavy rain events.

This advisory will be effective until further notice.

