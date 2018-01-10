Five Arrested on Numerous Drug Related Charges in Roscommon County

Five people were arrested in Roscommon County on drug charges.

For three months police in Roscommon County investigated reports of meth in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township.

Richfield Township Public Safety and STING worked together on the investigation, which lead to a search warrant being executed at a home in St Helen in December.

There investigators seized what they say was evidence of meth manufacturing.

A lab analysis was run and after a review by the county prosecutor, forty-eight counts of various charges were issued.

Those included charges of maintaining a meth lab, purchasing pseudoephedrine to make meth, and maintaining a drug house.

Six suspects were identified, and five of them have been arrested.

Those arrested are 29-year-old Travis Spragg, 34-year-old Beth Nasser, and 24-year-old Dominic Crawford.

Also arrested were 40-year-old Joshua Fowler and 26-year-old Krista Chantel Smith.

The complaint remains open pending the arrest of the sixth suspect.