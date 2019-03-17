Five Arrested During Drug Bust in Benzie County

Five people are facing charges in connection to a drug bust in Benzie County.

It came after multiple law enforcement agencies searched a home in Beulah late Thursday night.

Ronald Snyder, Paul Nanni, Martin Gregorski, Lottie Zavala-Aguilar, and Michelle Conrad are all facing multiple charges.

According to detectives, they were all found inside the home, with some of them injecting meth and one who attempted to destroy evidence.

Police say one man was having an overdose episode, as well.

Detectives located nearly eight ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, an operational butane hash oil lab, and drug packaging materials.

In addition, over $8000 was seized as suspected drug proceeds.